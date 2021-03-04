Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $6.38

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $71.89 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.38 or 0.00013522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00451897 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

