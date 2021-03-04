Raymond James Analysts Give Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) a C$14.50 Price Target

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) has been assigned a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.71.

Shares of TSE EFN traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.90. 2,898,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,861. The company has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

