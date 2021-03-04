Raymond James Analysts Give Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) a C$0.50 Price Target

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) has been given a C$0.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:ESN traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.29. 822,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,064. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.
About Essential Energy Services
