Raymond James Analysts Give Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) a C$0.50 Price Target

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) has been given a C$0.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:ESN traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.29. 822,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,064. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.