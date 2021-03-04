Raymond James Analysts Give Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) a C$7.00 Price Target

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) received a C$7.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 90.38% from the stock’s previous close.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$72.80. 384,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.51. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$40.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.06.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

