Raymond James Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $26.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STWD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

