Raymond James Boosts Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target to $11.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of INN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,050,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,747 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,989,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 325,072 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,576,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 247,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

