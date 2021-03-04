Raymond James Cuts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $91.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Envestnet stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -538.38 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

