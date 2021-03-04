Raymond James Increases Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$1.75

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.96.

CJ stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,910. The stock has a market cap of C$212.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

