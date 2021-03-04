Raymond James Lowers TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to $22.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

