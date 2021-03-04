Raymond James Raises Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $115.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $89,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,547. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $73,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,046,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

