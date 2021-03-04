Raymond James Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

