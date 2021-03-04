Raymond James Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $10.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

PRMRF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 1,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

