Raymond James Reiterates “$18.00” Price Target for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been given a $18.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 213.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBIO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,531. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

