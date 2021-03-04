Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) received a C$4.50 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SVI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of SVI stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$3.96. 82,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -43.04. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.61.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

