Raymond James Weighs in on Wajax Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

WJX opened at C$19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$397.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$22.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

