Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 591,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 601,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

