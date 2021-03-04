Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.09.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

RETA opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $208.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

