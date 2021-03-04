Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.50 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BLMN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. 123,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,873. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

