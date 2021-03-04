Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J2 Global (JCOM)

J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $140.00.

2/16/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $98.00 to $120.00.

1/5/2021 – J2 Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J2 Global is benefiting from its healthy display business. Markedly, a majority of display revenues come from the healthcare sector, least affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the company’s advertising business has low exposure to local, travel, food and automotive– industry verticals most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which is beneficial for top-line growth. Acquisitions are also strengthening the company’s footprint in service areas like VPN and security. The work-from-home phenomenon is perking up demand for these services. Notably, J2 Global raised 2020 guidance based on strong third quarter results and benefits from acquisitions, including RetailMeNot. However, Cloud Services margin remains under pressure, which is a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

JCOM stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

