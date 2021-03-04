Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ: VINP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $16.44. 192,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,979. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

