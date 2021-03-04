Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for YETI (YETI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of YETI (NYSE: YETI) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

2/12/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

2/9/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $81.00.

1/15/2021 – YETI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

1/15/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

1/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $90.00.

1/8/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/4/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

