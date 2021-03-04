Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL):

2/26/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/25/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people's lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. "

2/18/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $259.00 to $301.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $256.00 to $324.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $278.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $120,525,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,548,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

