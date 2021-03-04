Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.