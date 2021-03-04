Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $104.00.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
