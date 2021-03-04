RED 1-Day Volume Reaches $24,531.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, RED has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market cap of $597,197.22 and approximately $24,531.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00375021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

