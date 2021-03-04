RED (RED) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market cap of $568,241.99 and approximately $27,472.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

