Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $489.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

