Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.