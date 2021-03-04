Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shot up 7.7% on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $33.94. 829,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 389,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RRGB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $527.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

