Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Hits $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.65 or 0.99483525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00083699 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

