ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $122.35 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,970.50 or 0.99845158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.00962148 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.00435660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00297014 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00085489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002209 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

