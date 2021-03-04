Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.27). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

