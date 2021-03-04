RedFOX Labs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.50 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $205.31 million and $2.50 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.00250689 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00092263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.