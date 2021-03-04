RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Cap of $190.54 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $190.54 million and $2.14 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.13 or 0.00248138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00088213 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.