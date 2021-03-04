RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00735972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043327 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

