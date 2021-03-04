Reef Price Tops $0.0386 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $435.00 million and $212.10 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00750959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00031591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043470 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,339 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

