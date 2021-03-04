Refereum (RFR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $633.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Refereum has a market cap of $25.37 million and $633.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00770329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

