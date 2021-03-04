reflect.finance (RFI) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $142,328.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.00467564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00071454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00077481 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.06 or 0.00471278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00051017 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,470,016 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

