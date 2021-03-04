Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 776,684 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.