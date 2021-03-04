Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Down 7.8%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $12.36. 514,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 610,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regis by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 549,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Regis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter.

About Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

