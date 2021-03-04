Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the January 28th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 147,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,577. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

