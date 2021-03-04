Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 2,549,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $24.20. 4,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08. Relx has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

