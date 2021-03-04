Ren (REN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $130.26 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Ren has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $130.26 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00775778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00044839 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

