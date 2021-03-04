RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 696.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,062 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.25% of RenaissanceRe worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after buying an additional 188,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after buying an additional 366,156 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $201.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

