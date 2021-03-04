renBTC Price Tops $47,023.62 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $807.32 million and $40.20 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $47,023.62 or 0.99619699 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00466378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00070262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00082819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051234 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 17,168 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

