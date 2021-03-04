renDOGE Market Capitalization Tops $156,634.25 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $156,634.25 and approximately $72,285.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00473319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.00484015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052855 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars.

