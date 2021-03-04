ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of RNUGF stock remained flat at $$1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -23.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. ReNeuron Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

