Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $115.00 at HC Wainwright

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.59% from the company’s current price.

REGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

