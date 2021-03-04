Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Renishaw stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.29. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.01. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

