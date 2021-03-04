Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,783,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.